Karnataka Elections 2023: Former Deputy CM Laxam Savadi quits Legislative Council, BJP after losing Athani ticket

Laxman Savadi | ANI

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi on Wednesday resigned as the Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after losing the Athani constituency ticket.

"I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," he said.

Savadi was voted to power from Athani. Instead of him, the ticket to Athani has been given to BJP leader Mahesh Kumathalli.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has spoken to Savadi. According to news agency ANI, CM Bommai told media persons, "189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) & asked him not to take any hasty decision."

BJP releases list of 189 candidates

The saffron party on Tuesday announced first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday. The list named many new faces who will be in the fray. Former CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikharipuri constituency and CM Basavaraj Bommai is BJP's candidate for Shiggaon.

Here's the entire list:

