Karnataka Election Results: Siddaramaiah leads in Varuna; JD(S) Kumaraswamy in Channapatna

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy. |

The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 began today, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly.

According to reports, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presently leading in Varuna constituency against BBJP's V Somanna. Meanwhile Janata Dal (Secular) second command HD Kumaraswamy takes lead from Channapatna against BJP's CP Yogeshwar.

Karnataka State elections assumed greater significance since it is major state elections ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Parties need the magic figure of 113 seats out of 224 Assembly seats; the counting will be held in 36 centres across the State.