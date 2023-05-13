Karnataka Election Results: 'Congress will form govt with heavy majority, divisive campaign of PM didn't work', says Pawan Khera

Remarks on PM: SC transfers 3 FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends bail till Apr 10 | Photo: Twitter Image

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday expressed confidence that his party will form a government in Karnataka with 'heavy majority' as the grand old party continued to lead in over 100 seats in early trends.

"We will form the government with a heavy majority, there's no doubt about it. Negative, divisive campaign of the Prime Minister did not work," Khera told news agency ANI.

As per the latest trend by EC, Congress was leading in over 118 seats while BJP was ahead in 75+ seats.

In major contests, Congress' Siddaramaiah was leading from the Varuna constituency. BJP's CT Ravi, in a big upset, was trailing from Chikkamagaluru. DK Shivakumar and Jagadish Shettar, both Congress heavyweights, were leading from Kanakapura and Hubballi Dharwad Central respectively.

