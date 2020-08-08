Karnataka Covid data goes for a toss

Bengaluru

Karnataka has been having a problem not just in containing Covid-19 cases, but also in getting its numbers right. As on August 4, a whopping 7,120 cases have gone missing from record books.

Even before patients get their names in the Covid list, they would have died. On August 6, the total number of Covid cases was 1,58,254 according to the government health bulletin . But strangely, the same bulletin says patient number 1,63,741 and eight others had died. This indicates patients between 1.58 lakh and 1.63 lakh have not been reported on the day.

Officials admit there is a time lag, but in the process, the numbers have all gone for a toss. The trend is continuing even as more cases are vanishing.

Meanwhile, the total Covid deaths in the state crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday. The day saw 93 deaths taking the total to 3,091.

The state also saw the highest new Covid cases for a single day with the figure touching 7,178, pushing the overall total to 1,72, 102. Active cases went up to 79,765. Bengaluru recorded 2,665 new Covid cases and 18 deaths on Saturday.