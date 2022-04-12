Karnataka contractor suicide: 'Nowhere related to his death,' says KS Eshwarappa; Congress workers protest demanding minister's resignation

Karnataka politics on Tuesday witnessed an unrest after a contractor ended his life and held Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K Eshwarappa responsible for the extreme step in the suicide note. While the leasers of opposition party Congress has been demanding action against the cabinet minister, the grand old party's workers staged outside residence of KS Eshwarappa in Bengaluru demanding his resignation.

The Congress workers holding slogans staged protest indulged into action with the police officers deployed at the minister's house.

However, Eshwarappa has refuted the allegations made by the deceased contractor saying, "He should have fought it in the court, I'm nowhere related to Santosh Patil's suicide." He also said that he had lodged a defamation case against the person.

"I've not met him, there is no question of my resignation," the minister said.

Santhosh K Patil, also a BJP activist had WhatsApped suicide note to media persons claiming that Minister Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death and he should be punished.

"I have made this decision after relegating all my dreams to the corner. My wife and child should be supported by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister as well as our Lingayat leader B.S. Yediyurappa. My million thanks to media friends," his message read.

He further stated that his friends have got nothing to do with his death.

Santhosh Patil had ended his life by consuming poison in a lodge at Udupi. Patil was a resident of Badasa village in Belagavi district. He had settled in Belagavi city and worked as a contractor. He is survived by wife and a one-and-half-year-old child.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Patil's brother Prashanth Patil has held the ruling BJP government responsible for the death of his brother. "The state government has killed my brother," he alleged.

Patil had alleged that he was allotted Rs 4 crore work and even after completing it, funds were not released. He further stated that Eshwarappa's aide has been asking for a 40 per cent cut. Patil had also given interviews to the national media accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:43 PM IST