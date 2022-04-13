Karnataka contractor suicide: FIR registered against minister KS Eshwarappa; here's all you need to know

On the basis of a complaint by the deceased contractor Santosh Patil's cousin brother Prashant Patil an FIR has been registered against Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa under sections 306 and 334 of the IPC, said Deva Jyothi Ray, IGP West Division.

"We've registered the case as unnatural death. We're doing an investigation," the police official said.

"The inquest has been completed. Panchnama is under process. Once it is completed, we will take the body for postmortem," he added.

Santhosh Patil, a contractor and BJP activist from Belagavi district of Karnataka had alleged that minister Eshwarappa had demanded 40 per cent commission for his work through his aides. Patil ended his life after consuming poison at a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

He had earlier sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for the works executed by him.

Meanwhile, the family members of the contractor, who allegedly died by suicide at a lodge in Udupi, have refused to accept his body until the accused in the case are not arrested.

Congress demands arrest of Eshwarappa

The Congress party is mounting pressure on the ruling BJP to sack the minister and put him behind bars.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP president J P Nadda on the death of Santhosh Patil.

"Arresting Minister Eshwarappa on murder and corruption charges is the only way to give justice to a BJP worker," Surjewala said.

"Why is PM silent? Why is CM mum? Why is BJP president quiet? The deafening silence of BJP points to complicity in corruption at the highest echelons of power," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

He also alleged that the BJP is mired in corruption in Karnataka and it is time to show them the door.

"Top to bottom, the entire BJP Govt is mired in the muck of corruption. Time to show BJP the door in Karnataka," Surjewala said, after the president of contractors' association in Karnataka alleged that the chief minister's office was involved in the incident.

Eshwarappa rules out resignation

Eshwarappa has ruled out resigning from the cabinet amid the opposition's demand for his resignation and arrest.

"There is no question of me resigning from the post of Minister because of any reason. I have informed CM Bommai and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister," said KS Eshwarappa.

Demanding an investigation into the matter, Eshwarappa termed the incident a "conspiracy".

"The conspiracy behind the death should be probed. Did he die on his own or for some other reason must be investigated," Eshwarappa said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

