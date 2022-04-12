Karnataka contractor suicide: CM Basavaraj Bommai should immediately take action, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should immediately take action over the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor who had levelled corruption charges against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa.

"CM should immediately take action on this. Contractors keep talking about their condition, they take loans to complete their work, if ministers keep harassing them, they will not able to work here," news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

Patil was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on today morning. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work executed by him.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the death of Santosh Patil.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister and the Karnataka chief minister of being complicit in the contractor's death, saying that the victim's pleas to them went unanswered.

"BJP's 40% Commission Government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim's pleas to the PM went unanswered. The PM and CM are complicit. #BJPCorruptionFiles (sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Modi and Bommai should lodge an FIR of murder and corruption against the minister and dismiss him, otherwise Bommai's complicity is clear.

"The CM and PM should Lodge an FIR of Murder and Corruption against the BJP Minister. Arrest the Minister. Dismiss him as a Minister. Conduct an independent probe. Otherwise, it will be clear that CM Bommai is complicit in the alleged corruption (sic)," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Dear Friends of the BJP, At least show guts to speak for a fellow BJP worker! The wife of BJP Worker, Late Santosh Patil is crying and telling how she had to sell her jewellery to fulfil the insatiable lust of Corruption. Will Sh. J.P. Nadda speak up (sic)?" he asked.

Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has has turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation.

(With PTI inputs)

