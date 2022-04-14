Karnataka contractor death: Minister KS Eshwarappa to hand over his resignation to CM Bommai tomorrow

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name has appeared in an alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, on Thursday said he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow.

"Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation," news agency ANI quoted Eshwarappa as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Karnataka Congress leaders were stopped and detained when they were marching towards the Chief Minister's residence demanding the sacking of K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with contractor's suicide case.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and other prominent leaders were taken into custody near the Race Course Road. They were released later.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor from Belagavi who is also a leader of BJP, committed suicide after consuming poison at a lodge in Udupi. He had alleged in the message sent to mediapersons from his mobile that Minister Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. He stated that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in works executed at a cost of Rs 4 crore surrounding his village.

Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against Minister Eshwarappa and are investigating the case.

The minister had earlier stated that there is no question of tendering resignation and urged for a probe to unveil the conspiracy.

CM Bommai had maintained that he would take a call on the issue of resignation of Eshwarappa once he gets a preliminary report from the police.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:43 PM IST