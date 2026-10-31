Karnataka Congress Expels Former KPCC General Secretary Kripa Alva For 6 Years Over Alleged Role In Sting Operation Targeting Party Leaders |

Bengaluru: The KPCC has expelled former general secretary of the party, Kripa Alva, for six years with immediate effect over her alleged involvement in a sting operation targeting Congress leaders in the state.

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The expulsion order issued by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice-President M Narayanaswamy said the controversy had caused embarrassment to the party due to negative publicity and reactions in the media.

"As your name has figured in this sting operation case and your conduct in the matter amounts to anti-party activities, on the instructions of the Hon'ble KPCC President, you are hereby expelled from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect," the order stated.

It said a show-cause notice had been issued to Alva seeking an explanation over allegations of her involvement in the incident, but she had not submitted any response or explanation so far.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had named her behind the 'defamatory video'. He has also obtained a court injunction against airing and publishing the video by the media houses.

Bengaluru police, which investigated the alleged sting operation containing defamatory content against Siddaramaiah, on Thursday said the allegation of sexual abuse is part of a "fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative."

The police said that the statements and evidence collected do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as mentioned in the video.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)