Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar meets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, says 'looking forward to an enriching session with him'

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as the NCP supremo is scheduled to inaugurate his party office in capital city of the state.

Mr Shivakumar met the NCP chief on the latter's arrival at Bengaluru airport. Sharad Pawar will be inaugurating a NCP office at Banaswadi in Bengaluru today.

DK Shivakumar on his Twitter account shared a post of his meet with Sharad Pawar and wrote, "Accorded a warm welcome to NCP President Sri Sharad Pawar upon his arrival in Bengaluru. Looking forward to an enriching session with him."

The meeting of Shivakumar and the NCP chief comes before Karnataka will go for assembly elections in 2023 where in the Congress has been not leaving any stones unturned to form its government in the state.

Currently, the ruling BJP in Karnataka is reeling under issues over Hijab ban, religious conversion including contractor's death involving cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa. Congress has been consistently staging protests against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led govt over the issues in the state.

Meanwhile, talking about the civil contractor Santosh Patil's death case, DK Shivakumar yesterday said the Karnataka Congress will not rest till a case of corruption is lodged against K S Eshwarappa.

Following a political furore on the issue, Eshwarappa, against whom police have registered a case of abetment to suicide, resigned as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Friday night.

Shivakumar alleged that corruption in Karnataka has reached the "highest level" and the Congress will launch a movement across the state to reach out to the people at village and taluk-level to expose the "corruption" under the BJP regime.

Eshwarappa is the second minister in the BJP government in Karnataka who had to resign in the last two-and-a-half years. Last year, Ramesh Jarkiholi had to resign in the wake of a controversial CD scandal against him.

"The Karnataka Congress will do everything to expose the BJP corruption at the lowest level. We will launch a major offensive against the ruling BJP dispensation to help expose them before the people of the state," Shivakumar said.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP and is trying to highlight the issue of corruption against it to make it their major poll plank in the 2023 assembly polls.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:23 PM IST