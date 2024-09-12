 Karnataka: Communal Clashes In Mandya After Stone Pelting During Ganpati Immersion Procession; Curfew Imposed
Curfews have been imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire on Wednesday night following a clash between two groups. Reportedly, the clashes occurred after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town.

"I have no information related to machetes or other weapons used in the clash. The investigation is underway. We are verifying the reasons for the instigation; our officers are on duty. We have detained a few people, and a search is ongoing. The restriction orders will continue," he added.

According to reports, a group of youth was taking out a procession for Ganpati idol immersion, and when they approached a dargah, stones were thrown at them, resulting in clashes.

After the incident, people from the Hindu community staged a protest at the local police station, demanding action against the miscreants.

Union Minister and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy condemned the incident and urged the public to maintain peace. He also criticised the Congress government in the state over the law and order situation, saying that the "despicable incident took place in Nagamangala as a result of the over-indulgence and appeasement of a particular community by the party and the state government for political gain."

Kumaraswamy further stated that the state government should immediately take action to restore peace in the town.

Police detain 46 people

On Thursday morning, Mandya SP told news agency PTI that the situation had been brought under control. "We have deployed a sufficient number of staff. People are moving about normally, and day-to-day activities are continuing. So far, 46 people have been held in connection with the miscreants, and the inquiry is ongoing," he said.

