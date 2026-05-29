Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Resigns After Congress Directive; Governor Accepts Resignation, Dissolves Cabinet | ANI

Bengaluru: The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Friday accepted the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him.

In the proceedings issued by the Governor on May 29, it was stated that Siddaramaiah, in a letter dated May 28, had submitted his resignation from the office of the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

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The order stated: “In exercise of the powers vested in me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, hereby accept the resignation of Shri Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Consequently, the Council of Ministers headed by him stands dissolved.”

In a separate communication addressed to Siddaramaiah, the Governor said, “Dear Siddaramaiah, I have accepted the resignation tendered by you with immediate effect. Until alternative arrangements are made, kindly continue as caretaker Chief Minister. It is needless to state that no executive decisions shall be taken during this period.”

The Governor also issued a notification reiterating that he had accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation under Article 164(1) of the Constitution and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

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The notification further stated that Siddaramaiah would continue to function as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Meanwhile, R. Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, said that a copy of the Governor’s notification dated May 29 had been enclosed. The notification confirmed the acceptance of Siddaramaiah’s resignation and the dissolution of the Council of Ministers headed by him.

In his brief resignation letter, Siddaramaiah wrote: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept it.”

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It can be recalled that Siddaramaiah, regarded as the Congress’ tallest mass leader in recent times, submitted his resignation to the Governor at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday, bringing an end to his tenure as the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister.

Speaking about the resignation process, Siddaramaiah said, “I have submitted my resignation from the Chief Minister’s post to the Governor’s Secretary.”

After a brief pause, he continued, “The Governor was not in Bengaluru, and officials informed me that he would return tonight. In this background, I submitted my resignation letter to the Governor’s Secretary. I have always maintained, both inside and outside the Assembly, that whenever the high command directs me, I will tender my resignation. Two days ago, the high command asked me to step down and, keeping my word, I have submitted my resignation.”

Visibly emotional during the press conference, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would formally accept his resignation upon returning to Bengaluru.

“Our party enjoys the support of 138 MLAs and others have also extended support to the government. We continue to have a full majority. The Governor must now provide an opportunity to the next Chief Minister to form the government,” Siddaramaiah added.

Amid the escalating political drama over the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had left Bengaluru late Wednesday night, triggering intense political speculation across the state. The Governor had travelled to Mumbai and then proceeded to Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The Governor’s office had cited a family medical emergency as the reason for his sudden travel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)