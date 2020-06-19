Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's office shut after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office in the heart of Bengaluru was shut Friday after an employee's relative tested positive for coronavirus.

The husband of a woman staff working at the bungalow named 'Krishna' tested positive. The office was immediately shut and will be re-opened only on Monday after all sanitisation and fumigation exercises are completed.

‘Krishna’ is the office-cum-residence of the CM but he uses the bungalow only as his office.

The Chief Minister conducted all the important meetings of the day at the Vidhana Soudha instead of 'Krishna'.

Meanwhile, more than 10 police officers attached with the busy Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru have been put in institutional quarantine after one of the four accused they recently nabbed tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 11-member police team was on hot pursuit for men based in neighbouring Hosur who were wanted for cheating a Bengaluru businessman of Rs 2 crore. They nabbed four of them and one among them tested positive.

The policemen have been lodged in a hotel. They will be tested for Covid-19 if they develop symptoms.

On Friday, the state reported 337 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 8281. 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 124.