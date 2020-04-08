Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa warns of strict action against those 'communalising' coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that ‘strict action’ will be taken against those individuals targeting Muslims in the state over the coronavirus outbreak, India Today reported.

Yediyurappa made the remark while speaking to some regional channels. "Nobody should speak a word against Muslims. This is a warning. If anyone blames the entire Muslim community for some isolated incident, I'll take action against them also without a second thought. Will not allow that to happen."