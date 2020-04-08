Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa warns of strict action against those 'communalising' coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that ‘strict action’ will be taken against those individuals targeting Muslims in the state over the coronavirus outbreak, India Today reported.
Yediyurappa made the remark while speaking to some regional channels. "Nobody should speak a word against Muslims. This is a warning. If anyone blames the entire Muslim community for some isolated incident, I'll take action against them also without a second thought. Will not allow that to happen."
His tweet has received praise from both the BJP and the opposition.
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also praised the move, saying it was not the time to communalise coronavirus.
The targeting of Muslims began after the Nizamuddin Markaz fiasco where thousands of members of the Tablighi Jamaat gathered between March 1 and March 15. After six people who died in Telangana were reported to have attended the event, more people were traced to reveal that nearly 30 per cent of COVID-19 victims in India had attended the event.
