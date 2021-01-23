Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa clamps down on illegal mining

Bengaluru

Rattled by the explosion at a stone crushing unit in his home district and the criticism by the Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday clamped down on illegal quarrying or mining across the state.

“I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it. Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction," the CM told the media.

"I'm going for spot inspection. Our Deputy Commissioner (of the district), Member of Parliament and Mines Minister have already visited the spot. I will get to know things from them and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining and find out why the truck was there at the time of the explosion," he said.