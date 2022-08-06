e-Paper Get App

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID positive

Bommai in his tweet asked persons who came into his contact to isolate and get tested. He also said that his Delhi trip stands cancelled.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID positive | ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. He said he has isolated himself at home.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," Bommai tweeted.

Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls.

Bommai had attended a series of meetings and events throughout the day on Friday like- the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), inaugural of annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's glass house, Annual General Meeting of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), among others.

