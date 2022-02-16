Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai issues clarification over Eshwarappa's flag remark, says 'Congress is quoting only a part of his statement'

While the BJP and the opposition parties in Karnataka are already trading barbs over the Hijab controversy, a new issue on Wednesday rose in state assembly after the Congress held protests holding national flag demanding that a sedition case should be filed against the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa for his purported claim of hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort.

The tense situation came up when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was making preliminary submission seeking to move an adjournment motion demanding a dismissal and sedition case against Eshwarappa for his recent statement claiming that 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag in the future.

The heated exchanges between the two began when Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri wanted to hear Eshwarappa's side as charges were made against him in the adjournment motion.

However, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai issued a clarification on Eshwarappa's statement saying he didn't say that saffron flag will be hoisted at the Red fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. "He said it may or may not happen and he also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it," CM added.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the opposition, he said, "They are selectively quoting only a part of his statement and are misleading the people in the state and the assembly." "Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him," Bommai said.

Earlier, too, state Congress president D K Shivakumar and Eshwarappa were seen indulging in heated personal exchanges in the Assembly by calling each other "desha drohi" and "rashtra drohi".

Eshwarappa has issued a clarification. He didn't say that saffron flag will be hoisted at the Red fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/vlCuJuX0pH — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Shivakumar said, "Why do you want to hear about a person who has been involved in 'desha droha'" when the Speaker tried to give Eshwarappa an opportunity to speak.

This elicited a sharp reaction from Eshwarappa, who in turn called the KPCC chief the "desha drohi" accusing him of looting the resources of the State and hence was put behind bars. "...you are on bail, not me."

With legislators from both sides standing up in support of their leaders and involved in heated exchanges, chaotic scenes prevailed.

The Speaker even asked the Assembly staff to switch off the mikes.

Eshwarappa had recently claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag sometime in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort then.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:39 PM IST