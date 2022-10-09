Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai yesterday inaugurated the Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru, in the presence of Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister of Health & Family Welfare. Over 5000 residents of Chikkaballapura participated in the event. The Naga Mantapa will be open to the public from October 10th, 2022.

"Sadhguru is a global Guru from Karnataka," said the Chief Minister extending his government’s support to Sadhguru’s spiritual and ecological initiatives. Sadhguru said the Naga Mantapa and the Yoga Center are part of the effort to build spiritual infrastructure across the world to raise human consciousnesses and create a Conscious Planet. He said “Naga is about making survival an effortless process,” so that human beings can invest themselves in transcending the limitations of body and mind. Naga or The Serpent is celebrated in all cultures around the world for its heightened perception.

Dr. Sudhakar said Isha Yoga Center will emerge as one of the iconic places in Karnataka. Besides the Naga shrine, the Center will house a 112-foot tall Adiyogi, Navagraha and Bhairavi temples as well as Teertha Kunds (energized water bodies). It will also be home to the Isha Leadership Academy; Isha Samskriti, a school for traditional Indian art forms; Isha Home School, a residential school of international standard; and Isha Rejuvenation which will promote holistic physical and mental wellbeing.

Other guests at the event included Chikkaballapura Deputy Commissioner Shri NM Nagaraj, SP Shri DL Nagesh, Tahsildar Shri Ganapati Shastry and District Registrar Smt. Sridevi.

