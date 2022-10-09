e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister of Health & Family Welfare

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai yesterday inaugurated the Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru, in the presence of Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister of Health & Family Welfare. Over 5000 residents of Chikkaballapura participated in the event. The Naga Mantapa will be open to the public from October 10th, 2022. 

"Sadhguru is a global Guru from Karnataka," said the Chief Minister extending his government’s support to Sadhguru’s spiritual and ecological initiatives. Sadhguru said the Naga Mantapa and the Yoga Center are part of the effort to build spiritual infrastructure across the world to raise human consciousnesses and create a Conscious Planet. He said “Naga is about making survival an effortless process,” so that human beings can invest themselves in transcending the limitations of body and mind. Naga or The Serpent is celebrated in all cultures around the world for its heightened perception.

Dr. Sudhakar said Isha Yoga Center will emerge as one of the iconic places in Karnataka. Besides the Naga shrine, the Center will house a 112-foot tall Adiyogi, Navagraha and Bhairavi temples as well as Teertha Kunds (energized water bodies). It will also be home to the Isha Leadership Academy; Isha Samskriti, a school for traditional Indian art forms; Isha Home School, a residential school of international standard; and Isha Rejuvenation which will promote holistic physical and mental wellbeing.

Other guests at the event included Chikkaballapura Deputy Commissioner Shri NM Nagaraj, SP Shri DL Nagesh, Tahsildar Shri Ganapati Shastry and District Registrar Smt. Sridevi.

Read Also
Sadhguru reveals why we need to celebrate festivals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

Cloned unofficial WhatsApp app spying on Indian conversations

Cloned unofficial WhatsApp app spying on Indian conversations

J&K: Administrative Council agrees to put to action Public University Bill

J&K: Administrative Council agrees to put to action Public University Bill

Tamil Nadu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches multi-disciplinary centre for...

Tamil Nadu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches multi-disciplinary centre for...

'Muslims using condoms most': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rejects RSS claims about 'religious...

'Muslims using condoms most': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rejects RSS claims about 'religious...