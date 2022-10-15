e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Civic official gets 4-year imprisonment, Rs 1 crore fine in disproportionate assets case

Karnataka: Civic official gets 4-year imprisonment, Rs 1 crore fine in disproportionate assets case

A sanitation inspector with the MCC was apprehended by the Lokayukta in a bribery case registered on February 15, 2013, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Section 13(1) E and 13(2).

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Civic official gets 4-year imprisonment, Rs 1 crore fine in disproportionate assets case | Pixabay
Follow us on

Mangaluru: A court here has sentenced an official of the Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) to four years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivalinga Kondaguli, a sanitation inspector with the MCC, was apprehended by the Lokayukta in a bribery case registered on February 15, 2013, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Section 13(1) E and 13(2).

The third additional district sessions court judge B B Jakati delivered the judgment on Friday. On non-payment of the penalty, the jail term will be extended by another year, she ruled.

Lokayukta sub-inspector Umesh K Shet had conducted the probe against the MCC official and submitted a charge sheet to the court. Ravindra Munnipaadi appeared for the prosecution.

It was found that the accused had assets worth Rs 76 lakh, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad bagged the 'World Green City Award' by beating Paris, Bogota; watch video to know the...

Hyderabad bagged the 'World Green City Award' by beating Paris, Bogota; watch video to know the...

West Bengal: Tribal students receiving scholarship shows 62% decline

West Bengal: Tribal students receiving scholarship shows 62% decline

Work-integrated degree will be a part of higher education in India: Australian varsity

Work-integrated degree will be a part of higher education in India: Australian varsity

Cattle smuggling scam: ED approaches Delhi court for Sehgal Hossain's production warrant

Cattle smuggling scam: ED approaches Delhi court for Sehgal Hossain's production warrant

Centre notifies regulations for foreign universities to set up campus in GIFT City

Centre notifies regulations for foreign universities to set up campus in GIFT City