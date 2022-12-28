Karnataka: Church vandalised in Mysuru

Representative Image |

Bengaluru: Unidentified miscreants vandalised the St Mary's Church at Periyapatna in Karnataka's Mysuru days after Christmas on Tuesday and damaged the statue of Baby Jesus.

Several police teams were constituted to trace the absconding accused.

Police seized the footage captured by CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the church to identify the accused.

According to the police, the church staff saw the damage at 6pm and called a pastor. The assailants gain entry into the church by breaking open the back door. They allegedly damaged the idol of Infant Jesus kept in the cradle at the crib created for Christmas, ransacked the altar by throwing the candles, destroyed the pots, and took away the offerings box.

“We are scouting for clues from the CCTV footage recorded by nearby cameras. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of a theft. The miscreants have made off with money, and also with a collection box placed outside the church,” Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said.