Karnataka: Two dead after their car rammed into a container truck in Kalaburagi

Car and container truck collision in Karnataka | ANI

Kalaburagi: Two people were killed in an accident after their car rammed into a container truck near Sonna cross, Jeevargi taluk in Kalaburagi District on Wednesday.

The deceased are identified as Sindagi PS Circle Inspector Ravi (43) and his wife Madu (40).

As per news agency varthabharat report, the grievously injured couple died after their car rammed the back of a container truck that had been parked by the road, as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The front of the car is completely destroyed, due to the impact of the collision.

Nelogi Police have registered a case, and investigation is underway.