e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Two dead after their car rammed into a container truck in Kalaburagi

Karnataka: Two dead after their car rammed into a container truck in Kalaburagi

A couple died after their car rammed the back of a container truck that had been parked by the road, as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Car and container truck collision in Karnataka | ANI
Follow us on

Kalaburagi: Two people were killed in an accident after their car rammed into a container truck near Sonna cross, Jeevargi taluk in Kalaburagi District on Wednesday.

The deceased are identified as Sindagi PS Circle Inspector Ravi (43) and his wife Madu (40).

As per news agency varthabharat report, the grievously injured couple died after their car rammed the back of a container truck that had been parked by the road, as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The front of the car is completely destroyed, due to the impact of the collision.

Nelogi Police have registered a case, and investigation is underway.

RECENT STORIES

CBI filed 56 cases against legislators in last 5 years, Andhra Pradesh has the most cases; followed...

CBI filed 56 cases against legislators in last 5 years, Andhra Pradesh has the most cases; followed...

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit: World Bank report

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit: World Bank report

Uttar Pradesh: Mother of man convicted for murder of 15-yr-old tracks down woman alive after 7 yrs

Uttar Pradesh: Mother of man convicted for murder of 15-yr-old tracks down woman alive after 7 yrs

Karnataka: Two dead after their car rammed into a container truck in Kalaburagi

Karnataka: Two dead after their car rammed into a container truck in Kalaburagi

Delhi MCD Results 2022: CM Kejriwal thanks people, seeks PM Modi's blessings

Delhi MCD Results 2022: CM Kejriwal thanks people, seeks PM Modi's blessings