Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Two Congress MLAs Resign After Missing Out On Ministerial Berths

The Congress faced a fresh political setback in Karnataka on Monday after two of its MLAs resigned from the Legislative Assembly, alleging they had been denied promised Cabinet berths ahead of the much-awaited expansion of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's ministry.

Indi MLA Yashwanthrayagouda V. Patil and Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna announced their resignations just hours before the swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers, putting the Congress leadership under pressure.

Patil Submits Resignation, Supporters Stage Protest

Patil submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Soon after, his supporters staged a protest outside, alleging that the senior legislator had been unfairly sidelined despite his loyalty to the party.

Speaking to reporters after stepping down, Patil claimed his name had remained on the list of prospective ministers until Monday morning and that he had even received intimation before it was dropped from the final list approved by the party leadership.

'Leadership Failed To Keep Its Promise': Patil

Expressing disappointment over the developments, Patil said the Congress leadership had failed to honour the assurance allegedly given to him regarding a Cabinet berth.

"I have been watching the developments within the party. Ultimately today, during the expansion, our leadership failed to keep the promise made. So, without any other option, it was inevitable for me to resign. I have submitted the resignation," he said.

Clarifying that his decision was not driven by the desire for a ministerial post, Patil added that the issue was one of principle.

"It is not acceptable to my conscience. The situation in Vijayapura district is that loyalty and honesty are not valued in the Congress party," he said.

Belur Gopalakrishna Also Quits

Soon after Patil's resignation, Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna also announced that he was resigning from the Assembly after being overlooked for a Cabinet position.

The back-to-back resignations have intensified pressure on the Congress leadership at a time when it is attempting to project unity during the Cabinet expansion.

20 Ministers Set To Take Oath

The resignations came just ahead of the expansion of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's Cabinet.

According to sources, the Congress high command has approved the final list of 20 leaders who are set to be sworn in as ministers later in the day.

The Cabinet expansion, which has been awaited for weeks, is expected to fill several vacant ministerial positions while attempting to strike a balance between regional, caste and factional equations within the ruling party.

With two legislators walking away just before the Cabinet expansion, the party faces the challenge of containing internal dissent even as it seeks to present a united front in the state.