Karnataka Cabinet approves ordinance banning cow slaughter

Bengaluru: Sticking to its promise, the Karnataka Cabinet Monday approved an ordinance that bans cow slaughter. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, was passed by the state Assembly on December 9 where it was rushed through, but got stuck in the Vidhana Parishad (Legislative Council).

Speaking to the media, Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan said, “As the Congress sabotaged the session at Vidhana Parishad, the Bill could not be passed. But, the BJP is firm on protecting cows so the Bill has been implemented through an ordinance.”

"Cow holds a high place in the culture of our country and is a backbone to the livelihood of a farmer. The decreasing number of cows from year to year is concerning. In this condition, if we forget our differences and come to protect our cows, we can protect the animal wealth of our state. Just out of political interest, opposing the Bill to create a wrong picture amongst people is not correct," he added.

The ordinance has now been sent for the Governor's assent.

The new law bans slaughtering of all cattle — cow, calf of a cow, bull, bullock only with the exception of male or female buffalo above the age of 13. The penal provisions of the law stipulate a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh per animal and three to seven years’ imprisonment. There is a controversial clause that empowers the police to carry out search and seizure on the basis of suspicion that cattle is being sold, purchased or disposed of for the purpose of slaughter.