Karnataka Bus Services To Be Hit From Wednesday As Transport Unions Call Indefinite Strike Over Wage Demands & Pending Salaries | X

Bengaluru: The bus services across Karnataka will be hit on Wednesday, with the labour unions of four State run Road Transport Companies have decided to go on indefinite strike.

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The labour unions have been negotiating with the government for over three months to revise their pay by 25% and to settle the pending salaries of the employees, which is due for 26 months. Though the government agreed for the pay revision, the union wanted it to be effective from May 1, 2024.

While a couple of rounds of talks with the Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy failed, even the meeting with the labour commissioner on Monday failed to make any headway. After Monday's meeting, the Joint Action Committee of the labour unions have decided to go ahead with the strike from Wednesday.However, the unions have indicated that they were ready for one more round of talks with the Chief Minister himself.

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JAC Convener Jayadevaraje Urs said that the conciliation meeting held with the labour commissioner did not involve decision making authorities from the government and no agreement could be reached on the key demands of the employees.

The labour commissioner, on behalf of the government requested them to defer the strike till May 25, assuring them their demands may be considered. However, the union leaders contended that they needed a concrete reason to convince the union members.

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The Unions have informed their members to remain at their homes peacefully and not to come on the street or resort to any kind of protest.

Meanwhile, the state government is looking for alternatives to keep the bus services running. They are also contemplating to use the trainee drivers to ply the bus services, while keeping the Chief Minister's meeting with the union leaders option open.