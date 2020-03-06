Karnataka Budget: Cash-strapped govt raises fuel, liquor prices

Bengaluru: A cash-strapped Karnataka Government on Thursday steeply hiked prices of petrol, diesel and liquor to shore up revenue to aid a tattered agriculture sector and those hit by floods.

Presenting the State budget for 2020-21, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposed a 3% increase in VAT on petrol and diesel from April 1. He also proposed a 6% jump in excise duty on Indian Made Liquor (IML) in all 18 slabs.

The hike comes at a time when the central government has been consistently denying additional aid for the flood-hit.

Presenting his seventh budget, the Karnataka Chief Minister admitted at the outset that his government's top priority would be agriculture and rehabilitation of the poor badly hit by last year's floods.

The budget has set aside Rs500 crore for works related to Mahadayi irrigation.