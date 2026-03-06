Karnataka Budget 2026: CM Siddaramaiah Bans Social Media For Under-16s, Unveils ₹4.48 Lakh Crore Fiscal Plan Amidst Central Funding Grievances

While presenting his record 17th budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has banned usage of social media for the children under the age of 16. | X & File pic

Bengaluru, March 6: While presenting his record 17th budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has banned usage of social media for the children under the age of 16.

Government to Curb Campus Drug Abuse

Stating that the schools, colleges and universities play a pivotal role in shaping the health, character and future of students, Siddaramaiah said that the government will also take firm measures to curb the menace of drug abuse within campuses, including awareness and educational campaigns, strict discipline and the setting up of dedicated support and counselling centers.

While presenting a budget of ₹ 4,48,004 crore, Siddaramiah noted that the total revenue receipts were estimated at ₹ 3,15,050 crore, comprising State's own tax revenue of ₹ 2,20,000 crore and non-tax revenue of ₹ 16,000 crore and receipts from the Union government of ₹ 79,050 crore.

Borrowing and Capital Receipts to Fund Annual Expenditure

The state will resort to borrowing of ₹ 1,32,000 crore and non-debt capital receipts of ₹ 190 crore, which will make the inflow of ₹ 4,47,240 crore. The total expenditure for the year includes revenue expenditure of ₹ 3,38,007 crore, capital expenditure of ₹ 74,682 crore and debt services to the tune of ₹ 35,316 crore.

Karnataka is expected to face a revenue deficit of ₹ 22,957 crore and fiscal deficit of ₹ 97,449 crore. But, Siddaramaiah defended it saying that it was 2.95% of the GSDP. Besides, the total liabilities of the state is estimated at ₹ 8,24,389 crore, which is 24.94% of the GSDP.

Stating that Karnataka registered a significant increase of 2.6 times in FDI flows, while major state economies like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi recorded a decline, Siddaramaiah said that the State's own revenues are estimated to grow by 8.3% in 2025-26 over 2024-25.

``Though Karnataka was striving for development beyond its capacity, the Union government continues to treat the state unfairly by reducing central share in centrally sponsored schemes, discriminatory allocation in central sector schemes and injustice due to Fifteenth Finance Commission's revenue sharing formula, non-implementation of special grants recommended by the same commission.The GST rate rationalisation has resulted in reduction of overall GST collection in the State by ₹10,000 crore for the current year and expected to increase to ₹15,000 crore,'' he pointed out.