Karnataka Breakfast Diplomacy: ‘Nati Chicken’ Signals DK Shivakumar Will Become CM When High Command Decides |

Bengaluru: The second breakfast diplomacy between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar, which took place in the latter's residence on Tuesday seems to have had two resolutions.

First, the two, along with the Karnataka all party delegation would go to Delhi on Dec 8 and second and most important is that Shivakumar will become Chief Minister when the Congress high command says so.

Unlike the first breakfast diplomacy that took place in Siddaramaiah's residence, which had a vegetarian menu like Idly, Vada, Chutney, Sambar, upma and Kesari Bath, the Deputy Chief Minister did not forget Siddaramaiah's favorite dish `Nati Chicken'. The country chicken was specially brought from his hometown of Kanakapura to suit the taste buds of the Chief Minister. Idly, Vada and Nati Chicken curry were on the main menu for the breakfast, to which, Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh and cousin and Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath joined the two.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to reporters after the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah spoke about the breakfast menu in great length. Reminding everyone that Shivakumar had given up being a non-vegetarian, Siddaramaiah said that he had to offer him a vegetarian breakfast. However, Shivakumar made sure that he got Nati (country) chicken from Kanakapura and served me for breakfast, he said it in a lighter way.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked about any new resolutions during the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah said that they spoke about the problems faced by Maize and Sugar cane farmers in the state. ``Besides, since Parliamentary sessions is in progress, we have decided to lead an all party delegation to Delhi and hold meeting with MPs and Ministers from our state, urging them to take up the State's issues like Mekedatu, farmers' problems and GST share with the respective ministers and help the state,'' he said.

Asked if the two were meeting the Congress high command, Siddaramaiah said that if they give time, the two would be meeting them also. ``Anyway, tomorrow I and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal will be participating in a function at Mangaluru and I will be meeting him,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Asked about D K Shivakumar's Chief Ministerial elevation, Siddaramaiah quipped: ``He will become Chief Minister when party high command says so.''