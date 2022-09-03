Karnataka: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali assaults woman protesting demolition of property | Screengrab

Bengaluru: In a video that has gone viral in Karnataka, controversial BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali was seen threatening and verbally abusing a woman protesting the demolition of her property.

As she stood her ground, saying that she had the papers that showed that her property was legal, the MLA went wild and ordered the police to take her to the police station where she was detained for questioning. A First Information Report was lodged for interference in official work.

The woman, whom Limbavali identified as Ruth Mary, politely addressed the MLA, saying that she had all the papers in her hand establishing no encroachment. But the MLA was in no mood to listen and shouted back, "You people build structures on storm water drains and then complain of flooding in Bengaluru."

Mary argued that she had permission from the local civic authority and it was based on this permission that she built a wall.

While sharing the video, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of hypocrisy on the promise of safety for women. "The way Arvind Limbavali of your party behaved inappropriately with a woman as a representative of the people is inexcusable," he tweeted in Kannada. He demanded an apology from the MLA for behaving rudely with a woman.

Responding to the tweet, Limbavali said he was ready to apologise but also called Mafy a Congress party worker.

I am ready to apologise for this. But this same worker of your party, Ruth Sagai Mary, has occupied Rajkalu (storm water drain) for many years and caused problems for people. Ask her to vacate it. "Ask your activist to stop her stubbornness right here," he tweeted, along with pictures showing flooding in the area.