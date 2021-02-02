Karnataka BJP leader’s murder: Charge sheet against ex-minister

New Delhi

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former minister in the Congress-led Karnataka government Vinay Kulkarni and two others in connection with the 2016 murder of Yogesh Gowda, a BJP zilla panchayat member in Dharwad, officials said Tuesday. Besides Kulkarni, the agency has filed the charge sheet against Chandrashekhar Indi and Shivananand Birdar in a special court in Dharwad, they said. The agency has alleged that the accused had personal enmity and political rivalry with Gowda who rejected their offer to withdraw from the zilla panchayat elections in 2016.

"Investigations revealed that the ex-minister allegedly conspired with his close associates and in pursuance thereof, one of his associates agreed to execute the murder. It was alleged that a land deal was entered by the accused and a purported land dispute was portrayed as a motive for the murder.

Treat as representation PIL against Jan Dhan account as sole criterion for relief under PMGKY: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre to treat as representation a PIL which has contended that having a Jan Dhan account should not be the only criterion for identifying the poor for receiving ex-gratia under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Finance Ministry or the authority concerned to treat the petition as a representation and to decide it as expeditiously as possible.

No SC relief to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday did not get immediate relief from the Supreme Court in a matter pertaining to non-bailable warrant issued in connection with an FIR lodged in Lucknow. The case was registered after his press conference on August 12 last year, where he alleged the UP govt was favouring a certain class of society.

Ganga Encroachments: SC notice to Centre

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's reply against a NGT order dismissing a plea on unauthorised and illegal constructions and other permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains of the Ganga in Patna. The court was hearing a plea by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.