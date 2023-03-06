Karnataka BJP chief's shocker: 'Rahul Gandhi not married as he can’t have children'

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel |

During the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' in Ramanagara, Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP state president in Karnataka, ridiculed Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah, accusing them of discouraging people from taking COVID-19 vaccines by claiming that 'if you take the vaccine, you will not have children'.

Rahul, Siddaramaiah secretly took vaccines: Kateel

In a shocking statement, Kateel said: “What did Rahul Gandhi say? Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramanna said don’t take vaccines you will not have children but at night Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah secretly took vaccines. One of the MLCs Manjunath recently said, Rahul Gandhi is not getting married as he knows he will not have children."

The BJP has been slamming the Congress and its leaders over their alleged suspicion on COVID vaccines during the vaccination drives across the country.

BJP aims to use vaccination drive to its advantage for polls

The BJP has initiated four 'yatras' from March 1 with the objective of touring all 224 constituencies before the Karnataka Assembly elections. The state has been visited frequently by Home Minister Amit Shah, who at the start of each rally, inquires whether everyone has received the free vaccine.

By leveraging the free vaccination drives, the BJP hopes to gain an advantage in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

