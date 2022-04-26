Karnataka Bible controversy: Will take action after seeking opinion from legal department, says Education Minister BC Nagesh; here's all you need to know

Hindu organisations in Karnataka are up in arms against a Christian school in Bengaluru for making Bible classes compulsory for even non-Christian students.

The more-than-century old Clarence High School has come under the scanner of the Hindu outfits for directing all the students, including non-Christians, to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.

According to details shared by Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, the institution forced parents to sign a declaration in which they have to accept that their child attended Bible classes.

In the 'Declaration by Parents,' it was said, "You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School."

Gowda said the policies of the school say only those parents and children who have no objection to the guidelines can apply for admission.

"This is nothing but compelling someone to follow someone else's faith, which violates the Supreme Court ruling and misuse of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution dealing with religious liberty. It also violates the Child Rights Protection Act. Parents have also expressed their anger against the policy," the Hindu activist claimed.

Principal says will seek legal opinion

Principal of Clarence High School, Jerry George Mathew told news agency ANI that they will seek legal opinion.

"We are aware that some people are upset about one of the policies of our school. We are a peace-loving and law-abiding school. We've consulted our advocates on this matter and we'll follow their advice. We won't break law of the land," he said.

The Block Education Officer also arrived at the school to take stock of the situation. "I have come here to get a report from the school authority," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru to probe charges

J. Manjunath, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, will begin a probe on the charges of mandatory Bible study.

The investigation is being initiated following the directions by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Hindu organisations have raised complaints on the Clarence High School for the imposition and the NCPCR has asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit the report within seven days.

The Commission stated that it has been brought to notice that the school has been imposing Christian religious views on children by making them study the Bible.

The school is also making it mandatory for them to attend Christian religious prayers daily in the morning, it added.

The Commission further stated that the students are involved in other Christian religious activities and the same has also been mentioned on the school's website.

As per the complaint there is prima facie contravention of the Article 25 and Article 28 (3) of the Indian constitution, provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, statement by NCPCR said.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh says it is against Karnataka State Education Act

Karnataka Primary and Secondary education Minister BC Nagesh said that no educational institution can force people to follow a certain religious practice and if institutions are found doing so strict action will be taken against them.

"Whatever decision was taken by the school is wrong. It is against rules. Karnataka State Education Act clearly says that no school can teach religious books or practices. Don't know why the school forced students to take Bible along," he said.

"The school has clearly specified Bible on its website. A reply is awaited...Will take action after seeking opinion from legal department," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:47 PM IST