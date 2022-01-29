Karnataka: Bengaluru bans sale of meat on 31st January in view of Martyrs Day

Meat shops and slaughterhouses will remain closed on Sunday, January 30, to mark the occasion of Martyrs Day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a total ban on the sale of meat on the day, also the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Deccan Herald reported.

The BBMP's animal advisory division has issued the order.

BBMP's data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorized slaughterhouses. Since illegal shops also run in the city, the numbers are unlikely to match with the ground realities.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:10 PM IST