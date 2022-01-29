e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Gandhidham-Puri Express leaves Nandurbar station after flames doused Tata Steel Masters: World No.1 Magnus Carlsen held to draw by Vidit Gujrathi
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Karnataka: Bengaluru bans sale of meat on 31st January in view of Martyrs Day

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) animal advisory division has issued the order.
FPJ Web Desk
Representational pic. |

Representational pic. |

Advertisement

Meat shops and slaughterhouses will remain closed on Sunday, January 30, to mark the occasion of Martyrs Day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a total ban on the sale of meat on the day, also the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Deccan Herald reported.

The BBMP's animal advisory division has issued the order.

BBMP's data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorized slaughterhouses. Since illegal shops also run in the city, the numbers are unlikely to match with the ground realities.

ALSO READ

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Why does India observe Martyrs Day on January 30? Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Why does India observe Martyrs Day on January 30?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Advertisement