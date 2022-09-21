Karnataka: Barricades installed after part of Bengaluru's Sumanahalli flyover caved in | ANI

Bengaluru's Sumanahalli flyover is once again in the spotlight, however, for not so good reasons. On Tuesday, a patch of the flyover caved in for the second time since 2019, creating a gaping hole through which the ground below is visible.

The commuters went into panic mode after the cave-in. The traffic police also arrived at the scene and inspected the damage. They have also put up barricades to prevent untoward incidents.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), the city's civic administrative body, will be undertaking repair works starting Thursday, during which one lane of the flyover will be closed.

In 2019, a similar incident took place when a patch of the flyover gave way. In both the incidents, the metal rods were visible as the cement and the asphalt crumbed in.

Earlier, The Times of India had quoted its sources as saying that the Sumanahalli flyover's lifespan was estimated to be between 50 to 80 years. The flyover connects Mysuru road and Tumakuru road. It was first constructed by a Chennai-based company in the year 2010. However later, the company was blacklisted by a few states for its low-quality work. The BBMP has also come under fire multiple times for the city's bad roads, traffic congestions, waterlogging, and other problems.