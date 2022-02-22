Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder case: All angles including hijab row being probed, says Minister

Situation in Shivamogga district of Karnataka continued to be tense on Tuesday amid prohibitory orders following the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrag Dal activist.

Reserve forces have been called in and senior police officers are stationed in the district to monitor the situation. The prohibitory orders are in place till February 23. Twelve more persons have been taken into custody in connection with Harsha's murder for interrogation.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday: "More than 12 people have been taken into custody. Interrogation is on". He said three of them have already been arrested, adding, "If they (the remaining) are involved, they will be arrested".

"Three have already been arrested and police are questioning them. We are examining whether the incident has taken place against the backdrop of hijab row or any communal organisation is involved in it," state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

"We are looking into who sponsored the murder by giving financial assistance and who provided them vehicles. The police have been asked to investigate the matter thoroughly. Murders like this, should stop with Harsha's case. This case would be taken to the logical end," he stated.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force.

"Police have performed their duties. We appeal to people not to allow any room for disturbing peace. The government will certainly arrest the criminals and get them punishment appropriately," he also asked called upon the people of the state to end 'these kind of murders'.

"These kind of murders should stop and it should end with Harsha's murder. This is the commitment of the government and the police department. We are taking this case to the logical end. So, there should not be any doubt among people," the minister said.

Jnanendra said senior officers have camped in Shivamogga and were lending their special guidance to the investigation team. He also assured that those involved in stone pelting will also be brought to book.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:01 PM IST