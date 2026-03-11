Karnataka Assures Domestic Gas Supply, Restricts Commercial Cylinders For Hotels

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa has assured that there is no shortage of Gas in Karnataka, barring the supplies to hotels.

However, he cautioned that the gas companies would be supplying only one cylinder of domestic gas per connection and the consumers should start using gas judiciously at their homes.

Stating that the Iran-Israel war would not have any bearing on gas supply in Karnataka, Muniyappa said that he had already held one round of talks with the gas companies, who have assured that there was no need to panic as far as domestic supply was concerned. However, there is some restriction on the commercial use of gas and the supplies have been limited. The government would ensure supply to hostels, hospitals and the centres undertaking public causes will get the commercial gas cylinder supply. But, the same will not be extended to hotels and marriage ceremonies, he said.

Answering a question raised by Congress MLA Dr Ranganath, Muniyappa said that this was war time and the entire world was affected by oil supplies. There is no point in resorting to blame games at this juncture. However, action would be taken against those trying to hoard the gas cylinders, Muniyappa warned.

``Everyday, Karnataka needs around 3.5 lakh cylinders of domestic gas and another 50,000 cylinders of commercial gas. The information is based on the data shared by the officials and the officials have assured to ensure domestic gas supply will be uninterrupted,'' Muniyappa added.