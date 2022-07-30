Karnataka: ABVP activists stage demonstration against BJP minister inside his bungalow |

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP faced fire Saturday when around 40 Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members barged into the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here protesting against the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

The highly agitated activists shouted “We want justice,” questioning the failure of the BJP government in Karnataka in protecting the lives of party workers.

The protestors were also seen holding placards and banners that read "We gave our time, but you didn't give yours," questioning the BJP leadership.

Police rushed to the spot and detained the protesters who had managed to break through the police lines into the house.

Later, the Home Minister issued a statement saying that he will invite the disgruntled ABVP members for a discussion. “In the wake of incidents like the DG Halli, KG Halli riots and the recent killing of BJP worker Praveen, there was a protest by ABVP members calling for a ban on organisations like the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India. I understand their sentiments and the state government is also thinking on that regard. ABVP workers made their feelings known about this in my absence. I will invite ABVP members and speak about this soon,” Jnanendra said in his statement.

The protest comes amid anger among Hindutva supporters and BJP-affiliated workers in Karnataka following the murder of Praveen Nettaru.

The investigation into the death of Nettaru was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while the BJP government in Karnataka cancelled its programmes scheduled for the completion of one year of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s term.