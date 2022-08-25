Karnataka: 9 killed in jeep-car collision near Bengaluru

Photo: Representative Image

Nine persons were killed and 11 injured after a cruiser jeep collided with a truck on the National Highway near Bengaluru on Thursday.

The accident took place near Tumakuru, about 70 northwest of Bengaluru.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rahul Shahpurwad, who rushed to the spot, "The cruiser jeep was carrying daily wage workers who were moving towards Bengaluru city in search of work".

All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of some is said to be very grave.

Further investigations are on.