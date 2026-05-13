Karnataka: ₹22 Crore Transferred To Dead Beneficiaries Under Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Bengaluru: In a glaring laxity of the State government, around ₹22 crore has reportedly transferred to the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries in the Dakshina Kannada district alone under the government's favorite Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where women will receive ₹2000 per month.

The issue came to light during the district level guarantee schemes review committee meeting in Dakshina Kannada district and the Committee President Bharath Mundodi asked the officials to take immediate steps to recover money credited to the accounts of the deceased beneficiaries.

The officials were asked to look into the details of all the beneficiaries and ensure that the state office of Gurha Lakshmi implementation was properly informed every month over active and inactive accounts. During the meeting, it was also revealed that the officials had marked some of the alive beneficiaries as deceased beneficiaries. Bharath Mundodi ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the issue and asked the officials to submit a detailed report during the next review meeting.

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Interestingly, the government is struggling to meet the funds for its five free-bee schemes announced when the government was formed after general elections in 2023, where it had incorporated these schemes in its manifesto. Consequently, most of the direct transfer promises are delayed and even the Gruha Lakshmi payment for beneficiaries is pending for the last two months.

Reacting to the incident, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the mistake would have happened due to oversight and it would be rectified soon.

Reacting to the pending payment to the beneficiaries, she said that the March payment would be make in next four or five days and the May payment would be done in 10-15 days.