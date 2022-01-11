Karnataka: 20 employees hospitalized after chemical leakage at a fish processing plant

As many as 20 employees of a fish processing plant have been hospitalized after a chemical leakage at the unit in Karnataka's Baikampady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.
According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, 80 employees were present in the plant at the time of the incident.
District health officials and fire trucks have been rushed to the spot.
(this is a developing story)
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
