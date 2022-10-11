e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: 16 Dalits locked up and tortured for days; Pregnant woman loses baby

Karnataka: 16 Dalits locked up and tortured for days; Pregnant woman loses baby

A police case has been registered and the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A total of 16 Dalit people were locked up for days in a coffee plantation in Chikkamagaluru district owned by a BJP supporter in Karnataka, according to a NDTV report.

Jagadeesha Gowda, a staunch BJP supporter tortured the victims as they were kept captive by him. During the torture, one of the victims, a pregnant woman, lost her baby due to assault.

A police case has been registered and the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Both, Jagadeesha Gowda and his son Tilak Gowda are on a run and a search operation is on as a case has been registered under the law against atrocities on Dalits.

BJP's reaction:

The BJP has distanced itself from the man. The party's district spokesperson dismissed claims that he is a party leader. "Neither is Jagadeesh a party worker nor a member. He's just a BJP supporter. He is just like any other voter," said Varasiddhi Venugopal.

Details about the Dalits:

The victims were working as daily wagers at the coffee plantation in Jenugadde village. The police said they had borrowed money from the owner, amounting to Rs 9 lakh but failing to repay the loan, they were locked up.

"On October 8, a few people came to Balehonnur police station, alleging their relatives were being tortured by Jagadeesh Gowda. But later that day, they withdrew the complaint," a senior police officer said.

The officer investigating this case confirmed that when he had visited the spot, he saw at least 8-10 people kept locked up in a room. They were released after the police questioned the owner.

Uma Prashanth, the Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru district, said the workers had borrowed money from Jagadeesha Gowda.


Read Also
Three cops suspended for Dalit man's custodial death in UP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA initiates football for schools programme in India to facilitate sports among students

FIFA initiates football for schools programme in India to facilitate sports among students

IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here

IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here

Watch: Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets about recovering health of truck-hit rhino in Kaziranga

Watch: Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets about recovering health of truck-hit rhino in Kaziranga

WATCH: PM Modi inaugurates first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain

WATCH: PM Modi inaugurates first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case verdict: 'Jail and bail' to BJP legislator Vikram Saini, 11 others

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case verdict: 'Jail and bail' to BJP legislator Vikram Saini, 11 others