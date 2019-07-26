Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil war.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik accompanied Singh at the memorial located next to India Gate in the heart of the national capital and which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 this year.

"On the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory day, I bow to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh tweeted, adding that the courage and sacrifice of all the jawans are inspirational.

"Today is a day of pride for the country. The country is advancing because of the sacrifices of armed forces," Naik told reporters here.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.