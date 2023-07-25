Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Captain Vijayant Thapar's Parents Pose With Martyr's Uniform, Netizens Pay Emotional Tribute

Parents of Kargil war hero Captain Vijayant Thapar |

As the nation gears up to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, a photo uploaded by father of martyred Captain Vijayant Thapar made netizens emotional and reminded the people of the ultimate sacrifice made by the personnel of our armed forces for the motherland. On Tuesday (July 25) morning, retired Colonel Virender Thapar, who is the father of Kargil war hero Captain Vijayant Thapar, tweeted a photo of him and captain's mother Tripta Thapar standing alongside the uniform of his son at the DLF mall in Noida.

The picture went viral in no one time and led netizens to comment on the picture. Twitter user took the opportunity to pay rich tributes to the martyred captain on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

First, check the picture shared by father of Captain Vijayant Thapar.

Check reactions

People paid glorious compliments to the parents of the martyred captain.

"Salute to the brave and proud family," said a user.

"Salute to the proud mother and father"

Ceremony and protocol

On Tuesday, many current and former top Army officers will lay wreaths by giving floral tributes.

The ceremony will be followed by a memorial service and a visit to the Hut of Remembrance which is a museum constructed adjacent to the memorial. The event will also include the lighting of lamps and a prayer service, which will follow the traditional pipe band and static band display and the Beating Retreat.

About Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Kargil war Heroes who spearheaded Operation Vijay which culminated in the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces, according to ANI.

(With agency inputs)

