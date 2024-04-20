Karauli-Dholpur Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date | FPJ

Karauli-Dholpur: First phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 went to polls on Friday, April 19. 12 of 25 Rajasthan's constituencies were among those seats that went to polls on Friday. Karauli-Dholpur constituency was one among them. Like Dausa, Churu, Sikar and Nagaur, Karauli-Dholpur is among the top 5 key constituencies of Rajasthan that will have a huge impact on the overall performance of Rajasthan in the big battle of 2024.

Karauli-Dholpur has total 8 Assembly sections including Baseri, Bari, Dholpur and Rajakhera which are located in Dholpur district and Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli, and Sapotra that are located in Karauli district. This constituency is a Scheduled Caste parliamentary seat. The seat was established in 2008.

Karauli-Dholpur has total 8 Assembly sections | FPJ

BJP’s Indu Devi Jatav and Congress’ Bhajan Lal Jatav

Karauli-Dholpur Will see a tough battle between Congress and the BJP. While the seat has always been a strong-hold of Congress, BJP won the 2014 general elections and is in power since then. The NaMo factor was mainly the key driver of BJP's success in 2014. What remains to be seen is if BJP will be able to sustain its impact of Modi charm again this time. BJP's move of dropping 2-time MP Manoj Rajoria and nominating a new person for the seat is expected to help combat the anti-incumbency factor.

Past results of Karauli Dholpur Results

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, Manoj Rajoria of BJP party won with 526443 votes in the Karauli-dholpur Lok Sabha constituency. The runner up was Sanjay Kumar of INC party. The margin of victory was 97682 votes.

Past results of Karauli Dholpur Results | FPJ

In Lok Sabha elections 2014, Manoj Rajoriya of BJP party won with 402407 votes in the Karauli-dholpur Lok Sabha constituency. The runner up was Lakkhiram of INC party. The margin of victory was 1549468 votes.

Past results of Karauli Dholpur Results | FPJ

Over 57% of voters cast their ballot in the first phase of Lok Sabha election in 12 of the 25 constituencies in Rajasthan on Friday. The remaining 13 seats will go to polls on April 26.

The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.