Kapil Sibal is not a person of Congress culture: Ashok Gehlot after former asks Gandhis to step down

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed Congress leader Kapil Sibal after the latter asked the Gandhis to step down. "Kapil Sibal is not a person of Congress culture. He is a great lawyer, he got entry in Congress, but he was not rubbed like a worker in Congress culture," said Gehlot to the media in Jaipur.

Standing firm with the Gandhi family, Gehlot said that Sibal got a chance with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and with the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly.

He said, "Such words coming out of the mouth of a person to whom Congress has given so much is unfortunate. Kapil Sibal does not know the ABCD of Congress, does not understand the basic spirit of Congress."

Gehlot said that Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after independence, Kapil Sibal forgets this.

Gehlot said that no person from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister, Minister and Chief Minister for the last 30 years. Still, the people of the country feel that only the Gandhi family can keep the Congress united. "The country is with the Gandhi family. The country wants the Gandhi family," said Gehlot.

Gehlot said that why Sibal talks like this in frustration, is incomprehensible. He said that at a time when the party could not win, the leaders should have shown unity. Party workers will never like it.

Gehlot said that the Congress organization is in every house. Congress organization will never end, those who talk of ending will end themselves. Congress will be there in the next century also. The DNA of the country and the DNA of Congress are one.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:24 PM IST