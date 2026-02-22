 ‘Desh Jaanta Hai Aap Pehle Se Hi Nange Ho’: PM Modi Takes Jibe At Congress Over IYC’s ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Impact Summit - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Namo Bharat corridor and Meerut Metro, criticised Congress over the Indian Youth Congress’s “shirtless” protest at the AI Impact Summit. Calling it an embarrassment at a global event, Modi accused the party of negative politics and urged rivals to compete on development instead.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the remaining stretch of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System and inaugurated the Meerut Metro, using the occasion to sharply criticise the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress’ alleged “shirtless” protest at the recent AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, Modi said the launch of the rapid rail and metro services symbolised a new phase of development for Uttar Pradesh and the country. He described the integrated connectivity model, metro for intra-city travel and Namo Bharat for high-speed regional transit, as a reflection of a “Viksit Bharat”. He also cited the BJP government’s “double-engine” model, asserting that infrastructure projects no longer face delays.

However, the Prime Minister devoted a significant portion of his speech to attacking the Congress over the protest at the AI summit, which saw participation from representatives of over 80 countries. Referring to the demonstration, he remarked, "...Mein Congress walo ko puchta hoon - desh toh jaanta hai ki aap toh pehle se hi nange ho, toh kapde utarne ki zaroorat kya padi?" and accused the party of tarnishing India’s global image at an international forum.

Modi alleged that while the summit was aimed at shaping India’s technological future, Congress leaders turned it into a platform for what he called “negative politics”. He said political opposition was understandable, but such actions at a global event crossed limits and disrespected the nation.

Highlighting governance changes since 2014, Modi claimed metro expansion had accelerated significantly under the BJP, with operations now spanning over 25 cities, compared to five during previous regimes. He said improved law and order and modern transport systems have enhanced safety and convenience, particularly for women.

