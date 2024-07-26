Kanpur Viral Video: E-Rickshaw Driver Knocks Down Woman On Road, Runs Vehicle Over Her Legs As Cops On Bike Watch

E-rickshaw knocks down woman, runs vehicle over her body, shows viral video from Kanpur in UP | X

Kanpur, July 26: A video surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur which showed an e-rickshaw driver deliberately knocking down and then running the e-rickshaw over the legs of the woman. As the woman fell on the road writhing in pain, the bystanders rushed to her help. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the date as July 24 and the incident took place around 7 pm.

Some people who were already on the road also tried to chase the e-rickshaw which had knocked down the woman. Shockingly, the incident happened even as a policeman and a woman cop is seen sitting on a bike which was just behind the e-rickshaw.

Video Shows People Helping The Lady

In the video, it is seen that a woman in burkha is carrying two bags and walking on the road. An e-rickshaw is seen moving at a slow place behind the woman. There is also not much of crowd or vehicle movement on the road. However, the e-rickshaw driver knocks down the woman with the vehicle even when there was ample space for the e-rickshaw to avoid the collision.

The people who gathered are seen putting the items back in the carry bag. Some inquire about her health. The woman is clearly in pain and is pointing towards the vehicle that rushed away after knocking her down. The people on the road then help the woman.

No Complaint Made, Matter Settled

The Kanpur Police also reacted to the video. "No application has been given by anyone in connection with the above case. Both of them had gone after getting treatment on the basis of mutual consent. If any complaint is received, necessary action will be taken," the police post in Hindi said.

In another incident, an e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur. The video of the incident had gone viral. The incident happened after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road, in which no one was reported injured.

VIDEO | An e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur. The incident after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road, in which no one was reported injured. pic.twitter.com/bKDKLXE7ie — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2024

"Sanjay Kumar informed the police that his e-rickshaw accidentally hit a 'bhole' (pilgrim), in which no kanwar was injured. Despite this, the pilgrim along with others assaulted him and vandalised his e-rickshaw. The police have taken cognisance of the incident and a case has been registered," said Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobhal.