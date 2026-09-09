Kanpur Pharma Trader Murder Case: 36-Year-Old Daughter-In-Law Seen Dancing At Party With Husband As Father-In-Law Was Being Killed | Video

Shalu was seen dancing at a party as her father-in-law Vineet Minocha was allegedly being murdered, with police claiming she was in touch with killers. |

A video of Shalu, the 36-year-old daughter-in-law arrested in connection with the murder of medicine businessman Vineet Minocha, has surfaced, showing her dancing at a party on the very night her father-in-law was being killed.

The video has emerged as a striking detail in the murder investigation. While Minocha was being murdered at his residence, Shalu was seen at a party with her husband, dancing and celebrating to the song ‘Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho’. Investigators allege that she was also in contact with the killers over the phone during the crime.