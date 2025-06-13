 Kanpur Encounter: 6-Year-Old Girl’s Rape Accused Shot & Arrested By Police
Kanpur Encounter: 6-Year-Old Girl’s Rape Accused Shot & Arrested By Police

The incident occurred Tuesday in Ghatampur, where the accused—an e-rickshaw mechanic—took the girl to a secluded area near a shrine. After the assault, he allegedly stuffed leaves in her mouth and smashed her head with a brick before fleeing.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kanpur: Kanpur Police arrested a rape accused, identified as Shivam alias Kallu, in an encounter late Wednesday near Ramsari Sugar Mill. The accused, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old neighbor after luring her with chocolate, was shot in the right leg when he opened fire at the police team. The minor victim remains critical at HALET Hospital with severe head injuries inflicted by a brick.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Ghatampur, where the accused—an e-rickshaw mechanic—took the girl to a secluded area near a shrine. After the assault, he allegedly stuffed leaves in her mouth and smashed her head with a brick before fleeing. CCTV footage shows him accompanying the victim’s family to CHC Hospital, where he escaped after being confronted.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from the accused. A POCSO case has been registered based on the father’s complaint. The victim was transferred via green corridor to HALET, where she received 40 stitches.

