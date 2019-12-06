Kanpur: Cop killed in accident due to potholes, FIR lodged against Public Works Dept Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): An FIR was registered here on Thursday against officials of public works department (PWD) after a head constable died from falling off his scooty after it got stuck in the potholes on the road.

The constable was admitted to hospital after the accident, where he succumbed to his injuries. "He died on December 3, while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was wearing a helmet while driving," police said.