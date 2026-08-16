Kanpur ₹16 Flash Sale Turns Chaotic: Massive Crowd Rushes Alam Market, Police Register FIR Against Shopkeeper | VIDEO

Kanpur: A ₹16 flash sale at a garment shop in Kanpur's Alam Market turned chaotic after a social media announcement promising clothes for just ₹16 for 16 minutes drew a massive crowd to the market on Saturday night.

The offer, reportedly announced to mark the birthday of shopkeeper Rais Alam, went viral through social media reels, prompting large numbers of people to rush to the market in the hope of purchasing garments at the heavily discounted price.

₹16 For 16 Minutes Draws Massive Crowd

According to the information available, the flash sale included garments such as jeans, shirts, T-shirts, blazers and other fashion items, with each item reportedly priced at just ₹16 for a limited period of 16 minutes.

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As word of the offer spread online, people began arriving at Alam Market in large numbers. The crowd continued to swell as shoppers raced against the clock to take advantage of the short-duration offer.

Women and other shoppers were also seen gathering around the shop and nearby areas, eventually making movement through the market difficult.

Situation Turns Chaotic As Crowd Surges

The sudden influx of people soon created a chaotic situation in the market. The limited duration of the offer added to the rush, with people jostling to reach the shop and secure the discounted garments.

Visuals from the spot showed a densely packed market street, with people rushing through the area while vehicles struggled to navigate the crowd. The situation reportedly took on a stampede-like appearance as the gathering grew.

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Police Reach Spot, Take Crowd Control Measures

As the situation worsened, police from multiple stations were deployed to the area. Officers used public announcements and other crowd-control measures to disperse people and restore normal movement in the market.

Police personnel also carried out videography of the gathering to document the situation. People at the spot were asked to leave the area and return home as authorities attempted to bring the situation under control.

FIR Registered Against Shopkeeper, Others

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and initiated action against the organisers.

The case has reportedly been registered against Mohammad Alam, Rais Alam, Salman Alam and others on allegations including disturbing public peace and endangering lives. Additional police personnel were brought in to disperse the gathering.

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According to reports, the shopkeeper's brother was also detained for questioning.

While the ₹16-for-16-minutes offer attracted a huge response, the sudden gathering raised serious concerns over crowd management, public safety and traffic movement in the market.

Further details regarding the exact terms of the sale and action against those involved are awaited as the police investigation continues.